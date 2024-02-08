Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

'Very proud...'-SL legend delighted as Dhruv Jurel receives India call-up for Test series vs ENG

Sri Lanka cricket team legend expressed his joy after uncapped Dhruv Jurel received his first-ever Indian cricket team call-up for the Test series against ENG.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel in action for RR | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The BCCI announced India's roster for the first two Test matches against England on Friday. A five-match Test series between India and England is set to begin on January 25 in Hyderabad. The series will come in the ongoing 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan, that India currently leads by 1-0 and will play their 2nd T20I in Indore on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

3 things you need to know

  • From January 25 to March 11, India and England will take part in a five-match Test series.
  • Hyderabad will host the opening game, with Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala to follow.
  • Three wicketkeepers have been added to the Indian team, while Ishan Kishan has not.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan uploads new video that brings the controversy to an end

Advertisement

Kumar Sangakkara has made a huge statement regarding the selection of Dhruv Jurel

Kumar Sangakkara, the director of cricket and current coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and former cricketer from Sri Lanka, expressed his happiness on Friday with the inclusion of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel in the national team for the home Test series against England. Sangakkara gave Jurel great marks, noting his excellent situational awareness and admirable work ethic. Dhruv has been called up unexpectedly and will be part of the Indian team for the first two Tests, which begin on January 25. As quoted by ANI, Kumar Sangakkara  said:

Advertisement

"Very proud and happy because one of our key motivators and one of our key kind of performance indicators away from the IPL is producing players for India and we have produced quite a lot over the years and Dhruv being a new addition,"

“He is a fantastic young man. He is a really good player who has worked really hard to get where he is. He understands pressure. He came in last season in one of the most difficult positions and scored so many runs for us. He is an absolute match-win in the short format. Jurel's work ethic and demeanour stand out,”

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) of 2023, Dhruv Jurel played as a finisher for Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 152 runs in 13 games at an average of 21.71 and a blistering strike rate of more than 172. In the First-Class format, encompassing 15 matches, Jurel demonstrated his batting talent by accumulating 790 runs at an outstanding average of 46.47. Within 19 innings, he earned a century and five half-centuries, having a top score of 249. In his time playing domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, Jurel has proven to be a capable and dependable batter.

Advertisement

Also Read: West Indies great Clive Lloyd highlights huge problem with Team India

India’s squad for 2 Tests against England

Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement