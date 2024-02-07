Advertisement

India has 336/6 after 93 overs on day 1 of the second Test against England. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star, going undefeated on 179 from 257 deliveries. Despite losing early wickets, India recovered with important contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Rajat Patidar. England's bowling attack, headed by Shoaib Bashir and R. Ahmed, took two wickets apiece. The match is closely balanced, as India wants to capitalise on their strong start while England hopes to make early inroads on day two.

Shoaib Bashir sheds light on his Test debut against India

The spinner for England, Shoaib Bashir, has experienced a flurry of events during the last two weeks. He had problems getting a visa at initially, thus for most of the first Test in Hyderabad, he was the only English player not in the side. He did, however, succeed in joining the team during the previous weekend in India, making his Test debut in the current series. By taking out Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Bashir made a significant opening to his Test career during the Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Vizag.

Bashir bowled 28 overs in his maiden Test match, giving up 100 runs and taking 2 wickets. In his fourth over, he got his first breakthrough early in the stint when he trapped Rohit's leg before wicket. Later on, he claimed Axar Patel's wicket. At the end of the first day of the second Test, India was at 336 for 6.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Bashir expressed his feeling of making his Test debut in India, as his first wicket was not of an ordinary player. He claimed that dismissing the Indian Cricket Team captain was very special. He said:

"If you were to tell me that two years ago, I would laugh," (On taking Rohit Sharma’s wicket)

Shoaib Bashir has only played six first-class matches before making his Test debut. Despite this, he had played 19 official games before receiving his maiden cap from notable English spinner Jack Leach on Friday. He added:

"It was a very special moment receiving my Test cap, and for me to get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very special. “He's a great player of spin as well. I'm just so grateful to God and my family. They've supported me through thick and thin. I had a lot of ups and downs in my journey, so I just want to thank them as well.”