Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Veteran India cricketers arrive in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has also been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Vishal Tiwari
Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad
Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad | Image:ANI/X/Prasad
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On the eve of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony, former India captain and renowned spinner Anil Kumble arrived in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. Kumble is scheduled to participate in the highly anticipated Ram Temple consecration event on Monday, January 22, along with other top names from the country who have been extended invitations.

3 things you need to know

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sit in the ceremony as the patron
  • Over 7,000 guests are expected to grace the event in Ayodhya
  • The Ram temple consecration comes four years after the Supreme Court order

Also Read: 'Jai Shree Ram': SA cricketer Keshav Maharaj leaves special message for grand opening of Ram Mandir

Kumble arrives for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Anil Kumble was seen at the Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon, and it is anticipated that the former India cricketer will later proceed to Ayodhya.

In the meantime, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble's former teammate and India fast bowler, has already reached Ayodhya for the Ram Temple ceremony. Venkatesh Prasad shared images from his journey to the city in Uttar Pradesh, which is gearing up for the grand event on Monday.

Several prominent Indian cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Harmanpreet Kaur, have received invitations to attend the Ram temple ceremony. Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has also been invited to the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:36 IST

