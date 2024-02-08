English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

VIDEO: Shami's mother watches as son receives Arjuna Award from President, beautiful reaction viral

Mohammed Shami's mother was also present during the award ceremony at the President's official residence in New Delhi.

Vishal Tiwari
Mohammed Shami's mother
Mohammed Shami's mother | Image:DD
  • 2 min read
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the second-highest sporting honour of the country - the Arjuna Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Shami during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Shami won the award for his performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 late last year, where India finished runners-up following a defeat against Australia in the final. 

3 things you need to know

  • Mohammed Shami finished the ODI World Cup as the highest wicket-taker
  • Shami missed out on the first few games before coming in as Hardik's replacement
  • Shami received the country's second-highest sporting honour on Tuesday

Mohammed Shami's mother attends National Sports Awards ceremony

Mohammed Shami's mother was also present during the award ceremony at the President's official residence in New Delhi. The reaction of Shami's mother is doing rounds on social media. The video shows her lovingly watching Shami receive the prestigious honour from the first citizen of India.  

“Today, I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs. Thanks to my coach, BCCI, teammates, my family, staff, and big thanks to my fans. Thanks for recognizing my hard work. I will always try to give my best to make my country proud…Again thanks to everyone.. Congratulations to the other Arjuna Award winners,” Mohammed Shami said on Twitter. 

Mohammed Shami finished the ODI World Cup 2023 as the highest wicket-taker. He missed out on the first few matches for India before coming in as Hardik Pandya's replacement. Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in his very first match in the tournament. 


 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

