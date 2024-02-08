Advertisement

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the second-highest sporting honour of the country - the Arjuna Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Shami during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Shami won the award for his performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 late last year, where India finished runners-up following a defeat against Australia in the final.

3 things you need to know

Mohammed Shami finished the ODI World Cup as the highest wicket-taker

Shami missed out on the first few games before coming in as Hardik's replacement

Shami received the country's second-highest sporting honour on Tuesday

Mohammed Shami's mother attends National Sports Awards ceremony

Mohammed Shami's mother was also present during the award ceremony at the President's official residence in New Delhi. The reaction of Shami's mother is doing rounds on social media. The video shows her lovingly watching Shami receive the prestigious honour from the first citizen of India.

“Today, I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs. Thanks to my coach, BCCI, teammates, my family, staff, and big thanks to my fans. Thanks for recognizing my hard work. I will always try to give my best to make my country proud…Again thanks to everyone.. Congratulations to the other Arjuna Award winners,” Mohammed Shami said on Twitter.

Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI,team mates,my family,… pic.twitter.com/fWLGKfY5g8 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) January 9, 2024

Mohammed Shami finished the ODI World Cup 2023 as the highest wicket-taker. He missed out on the first few matches for India before coming in as Hardik Pandya's replacement. Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in his very first match in the tournament.



