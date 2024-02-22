Advertisement

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has showered praise on youngsters who performed well in the 3rd Test match against England last week. During the pre-match press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Rathour spoke to the media where he spoke about various things. He also touched upon the poor form of Rajat Patidar, who failed to do well despite getting back-to-back chances in the series.

Vikram Rathour on Rajat Patidar

Vikram Rathour regards the remarkable and rapid rise to success of young talents like Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan as a testament to the strength of the country's domestic cricket scene. Rathour believes that their ability to thrive at the highest level showcases the effectiveness of India's robust domestic circuit in nurturing players who are "cricket smart" and capable of handling the pressures of Test cricket.

"It is good for the team but it's better for them. Once you get to this level and start playing Test cricket, everything said and done, there are nerves, there is some pressure, but if you get a good start, nothing better than that," Rathour said at the pre-match press conference.

"And the young players who have come in the team have got a good start and it feels good. They have cricket intelligence in them, which is again a great sign. It's a great message, coming from Indian domestic cricket, that the new players are cricket smart."

"It is tough to miss key players, it's better for the team if everyone is available but a series like this is a good opportunity for the young players, who have played on these wickets to establish themselves.

"There is always belief that our domestic cricket is so strong, you are pretty assured that whoever comes has come through after doing good. We don't know what is going to happen when KL Rahul, Virat Kohli come back in. That is not a concern at the moment."

The Indian batting coach expressed his confidence in Rajat Patidar's potential to excel in upcoming matches. Rathour emphasized that the team management has been engaged in extensive discussions with Patidar in light of his recent underwhelming performances in the last two games. He stressed the importance for Patidar to grasp the nature of senior-level cricket, where success isn't guaranteed in every match, and reiterated that a couple of subpar outings don't define a player's abilities negatively.

"We are having a lot of conversations with him but one thing he needs to understand is that this is how this game goes at this level. He doesn't become a bad player from two matches," Rathour said.

Rajat Patidar, however, has yet to capitalize on the opportunity, managing just 46 runs from four innings. Despite earning his spot in the team on the strength of a solid domestic season, he has struggled to make a significant impact so far. Patidar had come into the playing XI in place of Virat Kohli, who has withdrawn from the ongoing Test series against England due to the birth of his second child.

Patidar is expected to be dropped from the playing XI for the 4th Test match in Ranchi to make room for KL Rahul. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is anticipated to make a comeback after an injury break during the 4th Test on Friday. However, nothing of this sort has been confirmed as of yet. It could be Dhruv Jurel who might face an axe in the 4th Test if KL Rahul returns.

(With PTI inputs)

