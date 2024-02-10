English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Virat Kohli excluded as BCCI reveals squad for remaining India vs England series matches

BCCI announces the squad for the remaining India vs England series matches, with Virat Kohli excluded from the lineup.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma Virat kohli in test
Rohit Sharma Virat kohli in test | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India's Squad for Final Three Tests Against England Announced: The Men's Selection Committee, as per an official announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has unveiled India's squad for the concluding trio of Tests in the ongoing IDFC First Bank series against England. The Indian cricket team won the second Test in Vizag by 106 runs after they lost the 1st Test in Hyderabad to the visiting side by 28 runs. Virak Kohli was absent from the first 2 Tests due to ‘personal reasons’ and it has been announced that he will be absent from the rest of the matches in the series.

Squad Composition

  1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  2. Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain)
  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  4. Shubman Gill
  5. KL Rahul*
  6. Rajat Patidar
  7. Sarfaraz Khan
  8. Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)
  9. KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper)
  10. R Ashwin
  11. Ravindra Jadeja*
  12. Axar Patel
  13. Washington Sundar
  14. Kuldeep Yadav
  15. Mohammed Siraj
  16. Mukesh Kumar
  17. Akash Deep

Important Notes

Virat Kohli's Unavailability: Virat Kohli, the former captain, has communicated to the BCCI his unavailability for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board has expressed its full understanding and support for Kohli's decision. (Source: BCCI)

Fitness Clearance for Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul: The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the upcoming Tests is contingent upon receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team. (Source: BCCI)

The third Test of the series is set to commence on February 15, 2024, in Rajkot, followed by the fourth Test scheduled to begin in Ranchi on February 23, 2024. The fifth and final Test match will take place in Dharamsala, starting from March 07, 2024.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

