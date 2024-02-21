Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan distribute sweet in Lahore on the occasion of Kohli's new born baby boy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents for the second time. The birth of their baby boy, Akaay, is celebrated in Pakistan as well.

Republic Sports Desk
PAK celebrates birth of Virat Kohli's newborn
PAK celebrates birth of Virat Kohli's newborn | Image:X.com/Viratkohliinstagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Through an era of continued brilliance, Virat Kohli has etched his name in the hearts of cricket fans throughout the world. Owing to the stature he has attained, his achievements and his happiness are celebrated all over the world. So, when he became the father for the second time, fans took it as a reason to spread the delight and took to the streets.

Also Read | SEE PIC: Virat Kohli spotted in London after welcoming son Akaay with wife Anushka, Image goes viral

Advertisement

Pakistan celebrates birth of Akaay, sweets distributed in Lahore

Scenes of elation have already filled the nation, and now some joyous visuals have arrived from Pakistan as well. Though Virat Kohli always tends to bring his best on the ground, whenever facing arch-rivals Pakistan, yet, he is been able to ignite a fan following in the country.

Advertisement

In the state of Lahore, fans were seen savoring sweets on the occasion of the birth of Akaay. The commoners on the street were recorded spewing wishes on King Kohli and wished well for the future of the newborn. One fan even cited that "Akaay" would turn out to be an even bigger cricketer than his father. Here's the clip from Pakistan fans that has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their newborn son. The couple took to social media to break the news to the world. They communicated through a post the name of their son i.e., Akaay, and also highlighted that the child was born on February 15, 2024.

Also Read | 4 needed off final ball: What happened next in AUS vs NZ is memorable

Advertisement

Rumours were true all-along

Ahead of the grand announcement, the eventual good news was rumoured for weeks. However, it picked further traction when Virat Kohli skipped the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and following that opted out of the England Test series, citing personal reasons. However, the biggest confirmation was provided by Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate, AB de Villiers. De Villiers spiled the beans about what was going to happen but was made to take back his words later on. With the onset of the news, De Villiers was proved to be right all along.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 19:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

29 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

2 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

3 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

3 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

3 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

21 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

21 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

21 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

21 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

21 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

21 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Birth of Kohli's newborn celebrated in PAK, sweets savored in Lahore

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Sukanta Majumdar Visits Republic Reporter Santu Pan's Family

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Did Bhumi Take A Dig At Animal As She Discusses 'Hyper Masculine Films'?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. International Mother Language Day 2024

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo