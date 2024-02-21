Advertisement

Through an era of continued brilliance, Virat Kohli has etched his name in the hearts of cricket fans throughout the world. Owing to the stature he has attained, his achievements and his happiness are celebrated all over the world. So, when he became the father for the second time, fans took it as a reason to spread the delight and took to the streets.

Pakistan celebrates birth of Akaay, sweets distributed in Lahore

Scenes of elation have already filled the nation, and now some joyous visuals have arrived from Pakistan as well. Though Virat Kohli always tends to bring his best on the ground, whenever facing arch-rivals Pakistan, yet, he is been able to ignite a fan following in the country.

In the state of Lahore, fans were seen savoring sweets on the occasion of the birth of Akaay. The commoners on the street were recorded spewing wishes on King Kohli and wished well for the future of the newborn. One fan even cited that "Akaay" would turn out to be an even bigger cricketer than his father. Here's the clip from Pakistan fans that has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their newborn son. The couple took to social media to break the news to the world. They communicated through a post the name of their son i.e., Akaay, and also highlighted that the child was born on February 15, 2024.

Rumours were true all-along

Ahead of the grand announcement, the eventual good news was rumoured for weeks. However, it picked further traction when Virat Kohli skipped the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony and following that opted out of the England Test series, citing personal reasons. However, the biggest confirmation was provided by Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate, AB de Villiers. De Villiers spiled the beans about what was going to happen but was made to take back his words later on. With the onset of the news, De Villiers was proved to be right all along.