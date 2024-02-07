English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Virat Kohli's best buddy AB de Villiers faces flak after revealing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy news

AB de Villiers has now clarified that Kohli's absence is due to the anticipation of his second child, providing clarity on why he missed the first two Tests.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers | Image:ICC/Instagram/ViratKohli
  • 2 min read
Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests against England, a mere three days before the commencement of the opening game in Hyderabad on January 25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced Kohli's withdrawal, citing personal reasons for the decision.

AB de Villiers faces flak from netizens

Numerous speculations circulated on social media regarding Virat Kohli's unexpected absence from the initial two Tests against England. Among the rumors was one suggesting that Kohli's mother was seriously ill, requiring the former India captain to be by her side. However, AB de Villiers has now clarified that Kohli's absence is due to the anticipation of his second child, providing clarity on why he missed the first two Tests.

This revelation has now raised uncertainties about Kohli's participation in the subsequent three Tests of the series. Following De Villiers' revelation about Anushka's pregnancy, fans expressed mixed reactions. Some enthusiasts joyfully conveyed their congratulations to the couple, while others criticized the Proteas legend for divulging information that Kohli and Anushka had kept private. 

"I wrote to him (Kohli), ‘I’ve been wanting to check with you one thing for a while now biscuit, how are you doing?’ He said, ‘How are you, Just need to be with my family right now.’ So, yes his second child is on the way, it’s family time. You cannot judge Virat for that, and yes we miss him but he’s made the right decision. We wish him all the very best for the great blessing of being able to become a father for the second time and All the Best to Anushka as well,” De Villiers had said in a live session on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

