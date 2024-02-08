Advertisement

After a dominating victory in the first Twenty20 International, India leads 1-0 over Afghanistan in today's T20 2-of 3 match. They made an incredible effort and triumphed by six wickets with fifteen balls left. Afghanistan wants to get back on track, while India wants to keep winning. It's anticipated that the next game at Indore's Holkar Stadium will include intense action and thrilling moments as India’s star batter Virat Kohli will be returning to the T20I format after almost 14 months and will have all the eyes on him.

3 things you need to know

India prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup

India leads the series by 1-0

Virat Kohli will be returning to action in the 2nd T20I

Also Read: MS Dhoni turns down a fan's autograph request- WATCH

Advertisement

Virat Kohli expresses his initial response to Novak Djokovic's DM

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has said that he first checked the legitimacy of tennis star Novak Djokovic's Instagram account after getting a Direct Message (DM) from him, thinking it may be a fake account of the legendary tennis player.

Advertisement

Djokovic recently revealed to Sony Sports Network that the two sports legends have been texting back and forth for a few years, even though they haven't met in person. Djokovic also gave Kohli credit for his outstanding accomplishments.

Kohli returned the favour in an interview with bcci.tv, telling the fascinating tale of how he and Djokovic first connected online. Virat Kohli said:

Advertisement

“I got in touch with Novak very organically. I think I was just looking at his profile once Instagram and I just happened to press the message button. I thought I’ll just say hello maybe. And then, I saw a message from him on my DM already. I never opened it myself,” “First time I saw my own messages, I saw he’s messaged me himself. And I was like, let me just check if it’s a fake account or something like that. But then, I checked it again and it was legitimate and we got talking. We keep exchanging messages every now and then,”

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲



Virat Kohli 🤝 Novak Djokovic



Two 🐐 🐐, one special bond 💙



Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest "text buddy" 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @DjokerNole | @AustralianOpen



𝙋.𝙎. - "Hey Novak 👋 - Good luck at AO" pic.twitter.com/PEPQnydwJB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Dream11 and more

Virat Kohli eyes to catch up with the 24-time Grand Slam winner

Kohli praised Djokovic and recalled the day the Serbian tennis player congratulated him on reaching his record-breaking 50th ODI century, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The two elite sportsmen have a great deal of respect for one another, according to Kohli. He added:

“I congratulated him for all his amazing achievements. When I got my 50th [ODI] century recently, he put out a story and he sent me a very nice message as well. There’s been a mutual admiration, respect and really nice to connect with global athletes who are excelling at a higher level. Collectively, what I think about it is it’s sending out a message of inspiration to the next generation in a way,” “I have a lot of respect for him, his journey, his passion for fitness, something that I follow myself and believe in a lot. So, there’s lot to connect on,”