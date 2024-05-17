Advertisement

Virat Kohli is a well-known figure in cricket for the world and a dedicated sportsman. Kohli has set the bar extremely high for his team and expects them to perform, whether they are playing for Team India or the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In addition to revealing what motivates him to be a superb player in the game, he recently shared that he hopes to look back on his cricket career with no regrets. His remarks have added a great deal of fuel to the fire since they seem to suggest that the Kohli family may leave India when the cricket player decides to end his playing career.

Will Virat Kohli move out of India? Latest ‘retirement’ remark causes a stir

Virat Kohli was asked non what has motivated him to be among the best athletes in the world. Even though his remarks were encouraging, he also mentioned a sensitive subject—his retirement. After his incredible cricket career, Virat stated that he wants to give it his all so that there won't be any room for regrets after he rides off into the sunset.

However, there has been conjecture over what Kohli will do when his playing career is over ever since he disclosed that the fans might not get to see him once he retires from cricket. One of the most common 'What Ifs' is that he and his family may leave the area and relocate elsewhere because the cricketer enjoys spending time with his family.

“Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Virat Kohli said.

There are speculations that Virat Kohli, his wife Anushka and their kids, Vamika and Akaay, could move to the UK. Their association with the overseas country is not new as they have often travelled to the place whenever they want to spend some quality time together. The couple's second child, Akaay was reportedly born there, and it could be their go-to spot to be around and spend time with their family.