WATCH | Kohli Turns a Kid, a Photographer; Gives Young RCB Fans Pure Joy

IPL 2025, Virat Kohli : The former RCB captain is easily the best and arguably the most popular cricketer of the era. Kohli is currently featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) where he is part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise. The RCB side are coming off a loss against Gujarat in their last game after winning their first two.

Kohli has been in good form and he would certainly be carrying the hopes of RCB, like always. In fact, his form could decide the fortune of RCB this season - that is the kind of impact he brings to the table. Kohli was recently spotted at an event in Bengaluru, where he was spotted interacting with kids - like a kid, himself. The little RCB fans seemed enthralled. Kohli also turned photographer at times to take selfies. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

In what would highlight Kohli's popularity further, a recent study on fans’ behaviour by 'Kadence International and Crisp Insights' suggest that the former RCB captain has dethroned long-time favourite MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in fan rankings.

RCB IN IPL 2025