Red-ball series between arch-rivals Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence with a two-match Test match. The T20I series has been won by touring Sri Lanka, while the ODI series has been won by Bangladesh. As they rehashed the controversial timed-out incident that occurred during the ODI World Cup, each had their own methods of celebration. The visitors have strengthened their team in preparation for the upcoming red-ball series. Wanindu Hasaranga reversed his retirement, giving the Lankan Lions a top player back, but his comeback was beset with problems!

Wanindu Hasaranga's Test return marred with trouble, ICC suspends all-rounder for entire Test series vs BAN

Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the team for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh, which begins on March 22, 2024, after announcing his retirement from Test cricket last year. However, the recently-unretired all-rounder Hasaranga has been punished by the International Cricket Council for violating a rule of conduct.

According to an ICC statement, Hasaranga violated the code of conduct when he grabbed his cap from one of the umpires and criticised the umpiring during the play.

"During the third ODI in the recently-concluded series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.'

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga reacts during a match | Image: SLC

"He received a 50 per cent fine and accumulated three demerit points for his offense. This brought his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month period," the statement said.

Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Mendis was also fined 50% and given three demerit points for a Level 2 violation when he "abused the umpires while shaking hands with them" at the end of the third match. Hasaranga and Mendis both admitted their wrongdoing and agreed to the sanctions imposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials.

Sri Lanka's attempt to reinforce their teams for the Test series was smashed by the ICC. The Lankan Lions have to figure out an alternative to make sure that they have the last laugh as they go against their arch nemeses.