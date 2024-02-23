Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

'Much better if he did another job': Wanindu Hasaranga SLAMS umpire for CONTROVERSIAL no-ball call

The contentious decision occurred at a critical juncture in the match, with Sri Lanka requiring 11 runs off the last three balls against Afghanistan.

Vishal Tiwari
Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga | Image:FanCode/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During the tense final over of the third T20I between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka's T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga expressed strong criticism towards umpire Lyndon Hannibal, suggesting that he should seek alternative employment. Hasaranga's remarks stemmed from an incident where Hannibal, acting as the square-leg umpire, did not call a no-ball despite a high full toss from Afghanistan's Wafadar Momand. 

Hasaranga slams on-field umpire, asks him to find another job

The delivery passed batter Kamindu Mendis well above waist height without pitching, a situation that would typically constitute a no-ball according to ICC playing conditions. Despite Kamindu having shuffled down the pitch, the delivery's trajectory indicated it would have still surpassed his waist had he been in a standing position at the crease.

Expressing his frustration, Hasaranga stated, "That kind of thing shouldn't happen in an international match," Hasaranga said of the incident. "If it had been close [to waist height], that's not a problem. But a ball that's going so high… it would have hit the batsman's head if it had gone a little higher."

“If you can't see that, that umpire isn't suited to international cricket. It would be much better if he did another job.”

The contentious decision occurred at a critical juncture in the match, with Sri Lanka requiring 11 runs off the last three balls. The failure to call the delivery a no-ball ultimately impacted Sri Lanka's chances, as they ended up needing 11 runs off the last two balls.

Despite Kamindu's request for a review and inquiry into the no-ball, the current ICC playing conditions prohibit player reviews for umpire decisions unrelated to potential dismissals. Additionally, umpires are unable to initiate third-umpire reviews on no-balls unless a dismissal is in question.

Despite Sri Lanka's efforts, they ended up losing the match by a narrow margin of three runs, handing Afghanistan their sole victory of the tour. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka clinched the series with a 2-1 win overall. Earlier, they beat Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series 3-0 and also managed to win the one-off Test.  

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 23:02 IST

