×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

'On-field performance would have helped': Kane speaks out against Taylor's 'forced to retire' remark

NZ vs AUS: Kane Williamson has come out to clear the air after an ex-NZ cricketer alleged that the retirement of Neil Wagner was forced.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Kane Williamson responds to Ross Taylor's remark
Kane Williamson responds to Ross Taylor's remark | Image:AP/New Zealand Cricket/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Neil Wagner recently shocked the world after announcing his retirement. The left-arm seamer called time to his International career after it was revealed that he will not be a part of the Australia Series at home. While new stars were given the chance to shine, Australia have remained rampant throughout the Tour as they wreak havoc and have remained undefeated against the hosts. But Wagner's retirement was something that stirred the pot, raising questions about why he called time so early. Ross Taylor sparked a new debate after he claimed that Wagner was forced to retire, but Kane Williamson has refuted the claims.

Also Read: 'How is it still zero?': Rohit reflects on his viral interaction with umpire caught on stump mic

Advertisement

Kane Williamson clears the air after Ross Taylor's 'forced retirement' remark over Neil Wagner erupts into controversy

Former Blackcaps star Ross Taylor sparked a massive debate after he claimed the retirement of pacer Neil Wagner was forced, and that there is distress in the Kiwi cricket camp. But Kane Williamson refuted Taylor's claims, saying that no one is forced to retire. Williamson shared his thoughts during a press conference ahead of the second Test match against Australia.

Advertisement

“I’m not involved in those discussions, but from what I gather, he’s now retired. I don’t think anybody is forced to retire. I think last week, [Wagner] had a fantastic week reflecting on what was an incredible career, and we had some amazing moments in the dressing room and, you know, it didn’t all go perfectly obviously, an on-field performance would have helped," Kane Williamson mentioned.

New Zealand's Neil Wagner celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket | Image:: AP 

But it was so much more than that and he’s just done such incredible things for this team and we’ve seen the skill that he has and the numbers that everybody sees. But, you know, the heart and soul and effort that he’s brought to the side and largely led through that for so long. It’s been incredible and it was quite a special week for that reason. I think he had a really amazing time," the former skipper added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL, sets historic record in women's cricket

Despite announcing his retirement, Neil Wagner made his presence in competitive action when he came out as a substitute fielder during the first Test match at the Basin Reserve. It led to him receiving a gracious reception from the crowd, but the home team could not conquer the Aussies.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World16 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo