The Indian cricket team is now playing England in their first Test match of five in Hyderabad. England won the toss and decided to bat first. England reached 143/6 in 45.3 overs at the end of the first session of their 1st innings, opting to bat in the ongoing Test against India. Ben Stokes stands at 10* (35) and Rehan Ahmed at 4* (8). Ashwin and Patel picked two wickets each for India.

3 things you need to know

India vs England is currently underway

England won the toss and opted to bat

England currently stand at 144/6 after lunch in the second session

Axar Patel dismisses Jonny Bairstow in style

During the second session of Day 1 of India's inaugural Test against England, Axar Patel, the excellent left-arm spinner, produced a crucial breakthrough for India by removing Jonny Bairstow with an immaculate delivery.

Bairstow seemed insightful in his assessment of the Indian spinners' line and length, forming a key 61-run combination with Joe Root while radiating confidence at the crease. However, India needed something spectacular to destabilize this developing coalition, and Axar Patel stepped up to the occasion admirably. Patel used the conventional left-arm spinner's delivery from around the wicket, landing on the middle and leg, inducing just enough rotation to elude Bairstow's defence and remove the off stump from its moorings.

This dismissal continued Axar Patel's domination over Jonny Bairstow in Test cricket, as he had already dismissed the English batsman twice during England's last Test trip to India in 2021.

India vs England: 1st Test Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach