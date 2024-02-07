English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Watch: Cameron Green's Spectacular Catch Defines AUS vs WI 2nd ODI Triumph

Cameron Green's fielding prowess shines in the AUS vs WI 2nd ODI, securing a crucial catch, sealing Australia's series victory.

Garvit Parashar
Cameron Green's Spectacular Catch Defines Australia's win
Cameron Green's Spectacular Catch Defines Australia's win | Image:X:@cricketcomau
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Cameron Green has consistently demonstrated his penchant for breathtaking catches, particularly in the extended format of the game, showcasing his remarkable athleticism while stationed at the gully. Hailing from Western Australia, the towering cricketer has earned a reputation for himself, becoming a standout fielder in cricket.

Watch the Video Below: 

Nevertheless, Green's exceptional skills are showcased again and again, as he has proven time and again that he can conjure moments of brilliance in any cricketing format and from any fielding position.

Advertisement

In the ongoing AUS vs WI 2nd ODI, where Australia is firmly positioned to clinch the series, Cameron Green once again showcased his magical abilities, this time delivering a sensational performance to dismiss Roston Chase.

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement