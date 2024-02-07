Advertisement

Cameron Green has consistently demonstrated his penchant for breathtaking catches, particularly in the extended format of the game, showcasing his remarkable athleticism while stationed at the gully. Hailing from Western Australia, the towering cricketer has earned a reputation for himself, becoming a standout fielder in cricket.

Nevertheless, Green's exceptional skills are showcased again and again, as he has proven time and again that he can conjure moments of brilliance in any cricketing format and from any fielding position.

In the ongoing AUS vs WI 2nd ODI, where Australia is firmly positioned to clinch the series, Cameron Green once again showcased his magical abilities, this time delivering a sensational performance to dismiss Roston Chase.