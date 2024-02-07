Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

WATCH | Faf du Plessis livid after Kieron Pollard's underhanded tactic to let rain delay SA20 match

During the chase, MI Cape Town captain Kieron Pollard's delaying tactics in the rain annoyed JSK skipper Faf du Plessis.

Vishal Tiwari
Faf du Plessis and Kieron Pollard
Faf du Plessis and Kieron Pollard | Image:SA20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town at Newlands on Monday, South African veteran Faf du Plessis showcased a spectacular performance, scoring a 20-ball fifty to help his side chase down a low target of 98 runs in the rain-shortened match. Alongside his opening partner Leus du Plooy, they launched a furious assault, chasing down the target of 98 in just 5.4 overs.

3 things you need to know

  • Joburg Super Kings are placed at the fourth position in the points table
  • MI Cape Town are currently at the bottom of the table
  • Durban's Super Giants are at the top with six wins in eight matches

Also Read: Kohli out, Jadeja out, Rahul out: Time for Rohit Sharma to unleash the 'Gabba' spirit vs England

Advertisement

Faf du Plessis furious with Kieron Pollard

The victory keeps JSK in contention for the playoffs, while MI Cape Town find themselves on the brink of elimination. Rain disrupted the game, turning it into an eight-over-per-side contest. However, as Joburg Super Kings approached a win with a fantastic start, Faf du Plessis expressed frustration over MI captain Kieron Pollard's wicked tactics.

Advertisement

During the chase, Kieron Pollard's delaying tactics in the rain annoyed Faf du Plessis. In T20, a five-over-per-side contest is required for a result, and the continuous interruptions tested the players' patience. Kagiso Rabada even halted before delivering a ball in the 4th over, and Pollard interrupted Sam Curran in the 5th over. Faf du Plessis was heard saying, 'No, no Polly.'

Despite the interruptions, du Plessis remained unbeaten on 50 from 20 balls, while his opening partner, du Plooy, contributed with a quickfire 41 runs from 14 balls. The Super Kings secured a convincing 10-wicket victory, propelling them to the fourth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town find themselves at the bottom of the tally.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. For Every 100 Rs to Centre, Karnataka Gets Rs 13 In Return: Siddaramaiah

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Tata Steel completes amalgamation of 5 businesses

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement