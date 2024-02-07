Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town at Newlands on Monday, South African veteran Faf du Plessis showcased a spectacular performance, scoring a 20-ball fifty to help his side chase down a low target of 98 runs in the rain-shortened match. Alongside his opening partner Leus du Plooy, they launched a furious assault, chasing down the target of 98 in just 5.4 overs.

Faf du Plessis furious with Kieron Pollard

The victory keeps JSK in contention for the playoffs, while MI Cape Town find themselves on the brink of elimination. Rain disrupted the game, turning it into an eight-over-per-side contest. However, as Joburg Super Kings approached a win with a fantastic start, Faf du Plessis expressed frustration over MI captain Kieron Pollard's wicked tactics.

During the chase, Kieron Pollard's delaying tactics in the rain annoyed Faf du Plessis. In T20, a five-over-per-side contest is required for a result, and the continuous interruptions tested the players' patience. Kagiso Rabada even halted before delivering a ball in the 4th over, and Pollard interrupted Sam Curran in the 5th over. Faf du Plessis was heard saying, 'No, no Polly.'

Faf du Plessis is Upset with Kieron Pollard and his Tactics.pic.twitter.com/2c9a1LHjQ2 — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) January 30, 2024

Despite the interruptions, du Plessis remained unbeaten on 50 from 20 balls, while his opening partner, du Plooy, contributed with a quickfire 41 runs from 14 balls. The Super Kings secured a convincing 10-wicket victory, propelling them to the fourth spot in the points table. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town find themselves at the bottom of the tally.