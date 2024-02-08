Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

WATCH | MS Dhoni shows why he is the 'People's champ', surprises fan on her birthday in Ranchi

A touching gesture of MS Dhoni goes viral after a video shows him celebrating a fan's birthday in his hometown at Ranchi.

Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni celebrates fan's birthday
MS Dhoni celebrates fan's birthday | Image:X.com/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When it comes to fanbase, MS Dhoni has had one of the most passionate ones who have backed him in all circumstances. Their love is evident because whenever the IPL season arrives, fans clamour to watch their beloved Thala in action. Even though MSD has retired from international action, the reputation that he built as one of India's most successful captains remains unparalleled. Dhoni acknowledges all of it and also gives it back to the fans  

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • MS Dhoni will be in action for CSK in IPL 2024
  • MSD has a global fan following
  • Dhoni recently surprised one of his fans at Ranchi 

Also Read: OVERHYPED Cricketer? R Ashwin gives a blunt verdict on 'frequently criticised' young Indian player

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture leaves a fan delighted

MS Dhoni acknowledges the fans' love and affection and often gives it back to his fans with his simple gestures. Fans have deemed him as the true man of the people, and he lives to the point. After celebrating New Year's Eve with his family and friends in Dubai, Dhoni took his time to surprise a fan and make his day by celebrating his birthday with him in his home town at Ranchi. The video is also going viral all over social media.

Advertisement

In the clip, Dhoni can be seen celebrating the birthday of a fan and also sang 'Happy Birthday' as he cut the cake. The fan expressed his delight by noting "Its really surprising for me Mahi Bhaiya," on the Instagram post. The former Team India captain's gesture is being hailed all over.

Advertisement

Also Read: MS Dhoni is back! Thala returns to action at the training nets ahead of the IPL 2024 season - WATCH

With the IPL season coming in, the anticipation around MS Dhoni has significantly risen. A video of MS Dhoni practising in the nets went viral, as he will be playing in the IPL 2024 season. It may be the last time that the fans will see him in action, and MSD affirmed that his 2024 appearance with CSK is a return gift to the fans.  

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement