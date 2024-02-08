Advertisement

When it comes to fanbase, MS Dhoni has had one of the most passionate ones who have backed him in all circumstances. Their love is evident because whenever the IPL season arrives, fans clamour to watch their beloved Thala in action. Even though MSD has retired from international action, the reputation that he built as one of India's most successful captains remains unparalleled. Dhoni acknowledges all of it and also gives it back to the fans

MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture leaves a fan delighted

MS Dhoni acknowledges the fans' love and affection and often gives it back to his fans with his simple gestures. Fans have deemed him as the true man of the people, and he lives to the point. After celebrating New Year's Eve with his family and friends in Dubai, Dhoni took his time to surprise a fan and make his day by celebrating his birthday with him in his home town at Ranchi. The video is also going viral all over social media.

In the clip, Dhoni can be seen celebrating the birthday of a fan and also sang 'Happy Birthday' as he cut the cake. The fan expressed his delight by noting "Its really surprising for me Mahi Bhaiya," on the Instagram post. The former Team India captain's gesture is being hailed all over.

With the IPL season coming in, the anticipation around MS Dhoni has significantly risen. A video of MS Dhoni practising in the nets went viral, as he will be playing in the IPL 2024 season. It may be the last time that the fans will see him in action, and MSD affirmed that his 2024 appearance with CSK is a return gift to the fans.