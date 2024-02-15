Advertisement

After enduring a tough waiting period, Sarafaraz Khan finally received the call-up in the playing XI of the 3rd India vs England Test. The youngster came to the crease after the departure of captain Rohit Sharma and continued the momentum that the skipper had rendered to the team. The whirlwind knock of Sarafaraz was destined for an unfortunate end.

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan dismissed as a result of a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja

He came, he saw, he was about to conquer, but got out dismissed via silly run-out. The debutant Sarafaraz Khan played freely with a positive mindset and got to his fifty in no time. The 26-year-old dealt in fours and sixes and left the England bowlers distraught with his batting. But just when it was looking too perfect, the disaster struck and took the scalp of Sarafaraz.

He got out following a yes-no situation that prevailed at the time when Ravindra Jadeja was on 99 and was seeking a quick single to get to his 100. Jadeja spent a considerable time in the ‘90s and was looking for the easy singles. However, the urge to get to the century cost big time. The rocket throw of Mark Wood ended Sarfaraz’s innings. He perished at 62 and following that he received a standing ovation from the Rajkot crowd and his parents, who were there to witness the achievement of their son.

Got out in unfortunate manner but nevertheless played beautifully. So good to see a batsman use the depth of the crease against spin.#SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/9a3ceevERm — BATTINSON 🦇 (@DeprssedICTfan) February 15, 2024

Nevertheless, Ravindra Jadeja eventually got there and completed his 100 shortly.

IND vs ENG: Day 1 summary

Team India endured a terrible start as in the first session the visitors had cornered India by taking three quick wickets. The heroes of the previous match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had a flop show with the bat. Reeling at 33/3, captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India and cumulated over 200 runs together. In the process, Rohit completed his 11th Test ton and was going strong. His innings reached the exclamation point at 131 where he misjudged a Mark Wood short ball. Following his dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan continued the onslaught and took the innings forward. Sarfaraz got out at 62. Just before the end of the day, Jadeja also completed his century, and courtesy of the entire batting effort, India reached the mark of 326/5 at stumps on Day 1.