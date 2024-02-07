Advertisement

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has issued a clarification regarding rumours circulating on social media about his contract termination with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Fortune Barishal. It was being said that the BPL franchise terminated its contract with Malik due to suspicion of match-fixing. The suspicion arose after Malik bowled three no-balls during a BPL game last week.

Shoaib Malik issues clarification

It was Fortune Barishal's owner Mizanur Rahman who had fanned the speculations by stating on a TV channel that the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) Anti-Corruption Unit must investigate Shoaib Malik's three no-balls bowled against Khulna Tigers. However, Mizanur later retracted his statement on the team's Facebook page on Friday.

Shoaib Malik has now issued a statement on social media, dismissing the rumours surrounding his contract termination with Fortune Barishal. Malik said that he had a discussion with his captain Tamim Iqbal and they mutually planned their way forward. Malik stated that he had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.

“I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai,” Shoaib Malik said.

“I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so,” he added.

“I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence,” Shoaib stated.

Official statement ;

It is important to note that Shoaib Malik recently got married for the third time to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Malik was married to Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza before getting divorced and marrying the 30-year-old celebrity from Pakistan.

