Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:15 IST

'We thought Mayank...': Karnataka manager speaks out on shocking Mayank Agarwal incident on flight

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday said he is on the mend and gearing for a comeback after day-long hospitalisation caused by a suspicious liquid he drank on-board a New Delhi-bound flight here. Agarwal was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after falling sick mid-flight.

Press Trust Of India
Indian Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Hospitalized
भारतीय क्रिकेटर मयंक अग्रवाल अस्पताल में भर्ती | Image:INSTAGRAM@mayankagarawal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday said he is on the mend and gearing for comeback after day-long hospitalisation caused by a suspicious liquid he drank on-board a New Delhi-bound flight.

Agarwal was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after falling sick mid-flight and his manager lodged a police complaint alleging foul play. The cricketer left for Bengaluru on Wednesday after being discharged.

Advertisement

"I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback. Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone!" Agarwal posted on X, along with pictures of him on a hospital bed.

he had consumed the spurious liquid from a pouch kept on his seat and complained of uneasiness. The opener even vomited a couple of times. His Karnataka teammates eventually took off for Surat via New Delhi in the same flight.

Advertisement

"We are thankful to Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA) and Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their unwavering support to Mayank Agarwal during treatment at ILS hospital in Agartala," Karnataka manager Ramesh Rao told reporters after his discharge.

"We thought Mayank will require at least two or a day's stay in the hospital but the doctors and nurses have made it within 24 hours," he added.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old, who has played 21 Tests and five ODIs for India, later filed a police complaint alleging foul play. He will miss Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy clash against Railways.

"We don’t want to speak about the past. Mayank is fit to board flight. We are going to Bangaluru and his family will make a decision on the further course of treatment," Rao said when asked whether Agarwal would take any legal action against Indigo.

Advertisement

Agarwal led Karnataka to a 29-run win against Tripura on Monday.

Nikin Jose is expected to take over the team's captaincy in the next match as he is the designated vice-captain. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info13 minutes ago

  4. Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement