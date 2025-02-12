'We Want To Continue To Do That': Rohit Sharma Sends Sharp '2023 World Cup' Reminder After England Whitewash

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

India thrashed England by 142 runs to clean-sweep the three-match ODI series. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy the 'Men In Blue' have sent a warning to all the other teams with their no-nonsense approach in the limited over format.

India's performance in the last two ICC events has been quite impressive and Rohit Sharma and Co. can definitely draw some inspiration. The 'Men In Blue' lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup final while they ended their ICC title drought with the T20 World Cup title last year.

Rohit Sharma Positive On India's Performance In ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma will lead India again in another ICC event and after wrapping up the ODI series, the 37-year-old insisted they want to continue in the same way they played in the ODI World Cup in 2023.

As quoted by NDTV he said, "There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you want. The World Cup (2023) was a perfect example of that. We want to continue to do that. There will be times it will not fall in place but that's okay.

'Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there would be challenges that we could face.'

Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Plans In Champions Trophy

Rohit didn't divulge details of his planning but added the teams wants to improve in certain aspects.

'Obviously, there are certain things we are looking at and I am not going to stand here and explain those. It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear.

'Obviously a champion team wants to get better every game and move forward from there.'