TRENDING /
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

'We were advised, on returning to India...': ECB issues statement on Rehan Ahmed's visa issues

Rehan Ahmed faced a delay in exiting the airport upon England's arrival for the third Test due to the absence of a multiple entry India visa.

Republic Sports Desk
England spinner Rehan Ahmed
IND vs ENG: England spinner Rehan Ahmed | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The upcoming 3rd Test match between India and England, tied at 1-1, promises intense cricket action. Key players from the Indian squad such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, will seek to secure victory at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Expect a thrilling encounter from February 15th to 19th, starting at 9:30 am. Upon England's return to India, spinner Rehan Ahmed encountered an entry delay at Hirasar airport due to possessing a single-entry visa. Despite receiving an interim two-day visa, teammate Ollie Pope remains hopeful for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board assured that the discrepancies in Ahmed's paperwork are being addressed for a timely issuance of the correct visa.

What did the Pope say about Ahemad’s visa issue? 

Rehan Ahmed faced a delay in exiting the airport upon England's arrival for the third Test due to the absence of a multiple entry India visa. However, Ollie Pope, Ahmed's teammate, expressed hope that the issue would be resolved before the match commences on Thursday. Following England's 10-day break in Abu Dhabi after the second Test in Visakhapatnam, they returned on Monday, only for Ahmed to be halted at Hirasar airport due to possessing only a single-entry visa. Local immigration authorities intervened by granting the 19-year-old an interim two-day visa, prompting Pope to anticipate a swift resolution to the situation.

"Hopefully it (Ahmed's visa issue) will be sorted in a day or so," said Pope while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Ahmed took two wickets in the first Test which England won by 28 runs, while in the second Test at Visakhapatnam he grabbed six wickets but India won by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated in a statement on Tuesday that Indian officials discovered some anomalies in Ahmed's documentation and were trying to resolve the issue.

"We were advised, on returning to India, that there was paperwork discrepancy with Rehan Ahmed's visa," ESPNcricinfo had quoted the ECB.

"The local authorities at Rajkot Airport were supportive, enabling Rehan's entry on a temporary visa.

The correct visa should be processed and issued in the coming days. He will continue to prepare with the rest of the squad ahead of the third Test," the statement added. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

