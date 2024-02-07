At the end of Day 3 in the second Test match between West Indies and Australia, West Indies, in their second innings, are at 106/3, leading by 128 runs. A. Athanaze stands unbeaten at 28, with K. Hodge at 8. Australia's bowling was led by C. Green and N. Lyon, each taking a wicket. With the match finely poised, a thrilling conclusion is anticipated on the following day.

3 things you need to know

Australia leads the series by 1-0

WI made 311 in their 1st innings

AUS made 289 in their first innings

Kevin Sinclair does a crazy cartwheel celebration against Australia

Following Kevin Sinclair's dismissal of Usman Khawaja in a dramatic second Test between Australia and the West Indies, Allan Border declared Sinclair's celebrating antics unrivalled worldwide. Sinclair's exuberant cartwheeling show enthralled both viewers and analysts, gaining praise as the peak of celebratory gestures.

The match was tightly poised after Day 2, with West Indies ahead by 35 runs. Despite a great performance from the West Indies bowlers, highlighted by Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph, Australia responded wonderfully. Khawaja (75), Alex Carey (65), and skipper Pat Cummins (64) helped Australia close the gap after the West Indies recorded a strong first-innings score of 311. Cummins' brave declaration at 289-9 attempted to push West Indies' openers in the difficult circumstances of night play, and it paid off with the early removal of Tangenarine Chanderpaul.

With his aggressive striking, Khawaja looked like he may tip the scales in favour of Australia, but Sinclair's vital wicket broke his momentum. It was evident that Sinclair was relieved to have taken his first Test wicket, even if he also acknowledged the significance of the achievement and his anxiety.

Within the framework of the match, Sinclair's all-around performance was critical as he not only demonstrated his skill with the ball but also contributed key runs to help West Indies surpass the 300-run threshold.

In a captivating moment during the match, cricketing legend Allan Border, accompanied by Michael Vaughan in the commentary box (Fox cricket), expressed sheer admiration for Kevin Sinclair's celebratory display, labeling it as the "best in the world." Border's awe was palpable as he humorously remarked, "If I did this, I'd tear every muscle in my body." Sinclair's unique cartwheeling celebration not only left spectators enthralled but also garnered high praise from seasoned commentators like Border and Vaughan, highlighting the impact of Sinclair's exuberant expression of joy on the cricketing world.