WATCH | David Warner arrives to Big Bash League match in a HELICOPTER in full Bollywood style
David Warner makes a dramatic entrance at the BBL match of Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders after his brother's wedding, aiming to elevate excitement with flair
The highly anticipated Big Bash League fixture of Friday features a thrilling clash between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at 1:45 p.m. The Sydney Sixers will look to outperform the Sydney Thunder's, as both teams would not like to let their fans down, adding to the excitement surrounding the match at the SCG. With star players like David Warner, James Vince, Steve Smith, and Moises Henriques competing, this match promises captivating T20 action.
3 things you need to know
- Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders will play today
- David Warner recently retired from ODI and Test cricket
- This will be David Warner’s first match appearance since retiring from Test cricket
David Warner arrives in a helicopter at the SCG for the Sydney derby
In a spectacular arrival, veteran batter David Warner announced his arrival for his Big Bash League (BBL 13) stint with Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Arriving in a private chopper in true Cinematic style, Warner had just played his farewell Test at the same stadium.
Warner had to make a big entrance because he had just signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunder. Warner had to attend his brother's wedding. Warner's chopper, emblazoned with the 'Thanks Dave' emblem in remembrance of his final Test at the stadium, touched down on the SCG outfield in order to guarantee he arrived in time for Thunder's game against Sydney Sixers.
Warner's limited Thunder appearances this season began with the alteration of the original plan, which called for Warner to play three games, including this one against the Sixers, at the Allianz Stadium, which will be taking place on Friday, January 12, 2023.
Fans react to David Warner’s entry
Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:11 IST
