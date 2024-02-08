Advertisement

The highly anticipated Big Bash League fixture of Friday features a thrilling clash between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at 1:45 p.m. The Sydney Sixers will look to outperform the Sydney Thunder's, as both teams would not like to let their fans down, adding to the excitement surrounding the match at the SCG. With star players like David Warner, James Vince, Steve Smith, and Moises Henriques competing, this match promises captivating T20 action.

3 things you need to know

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders will play today

David Warner recently retired from ODI and Test cricket

This will be David Warner’s first match appearance since retiring from Test cricket

David Warner arrives in a helicopter at the SCG for the Sydney derby

In a spectacular arrival, veteran batter David Warner announced his arrival for his Big Bash League (BBL 13) stint with Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Arriving in a private chopper in true Cinematic style, Warner had just played his farewell Test at the same stadium.

Warner had to make a big entrance because he had just signed a two-year contract with Sydney Thunder. Warner had to attend his brother's wedding. Warner's chopper, emblazoned with the 'Thanks Dave' emblem in remembrance of his final Test at the stadium, touched down on the SCG outfield in order to guarantee he arrived in time for Thunder's game against Sydney Sixers.

Warner's limited Thunder appearances this season began with the alteration of the original plan, which called for Warner to play three games, including this one against the Sixers, at the Allianz Stadium, which will be taking place on Friday, January 12, 2023.

Fans react to David Warner’s entry

Respect ❤ — Nꪖᦔꫀꫀꪑ Wꪖ᥅꠸ꪀᦔ (@NadeemWarind) January 12, 2024 One of the craziest things i have seen in this sport recently. — Sankott (@Iamsankot) January 12, 2024 @akshaykumar would have been hanging onto that Helicopter. Sitting in that is no fun 😜 — Bhavnoor 𝕏 (@BhavnoorSB) January 12, 2024