Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

'What kind of...': Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Shubman Gill after another flop show in Test cricket

Shubman Gill couldn't capitalise on the start he got on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test and lost his wicket early for 23 off 66 balls in the first session of Day 2.

Vishal Tiwari
Shubman Gill and Sunil Gavaskar
Shubman Gill and Sunil Gavaskar | Image:PTI
India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the first Test of their five-match series in Hyderabad. On Day 1, India bowled England out for 246 runs and then scored 119/1 in response. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill finished the opening day for India with scores of 76 and 14 runs respectively. 

3 things you need to know

  • England won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test in Hyderabad
  • Apart from Ben Stokes, none of the England batters performed well with the bat
  • England's spinner failed to take full advantage of the pitch like their Indian counterparts

Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Shubman Gill

However, Shubman Gill couldn't capitalise on the start he got on Day 1 and lost his wicket early for 23 off 66 balls in the first session of Day 2. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the youngster, who came to bat at the crucial No. 3 position to fill in the shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara. Gavaskar believes that Gill played a poorly executed shot that cost him his wicket. 

"What kind of a shot was he looking to play? One can understand if he was looking to play it in the air but it was just a badly executed on-drive. He did all the hard work and then played a shot like that," said Gavaskar in commentary.

Shubman Gill is being seen as the long-term prospect to bat at the No. 3 position for India in Test cricket. However, it is important to note that Gill started his Test career with India as an opener. But with the latest inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Test squad, Gill has been asked to step down the order. 

As far as the first Test match is concerned, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's half-centuries helped India take the lead by over 120 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is currently batting with Axar Patel to further extend the lead for his team and has successfully breached the fifty-run mark. 


 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

