When young Team India left Vaughan, Clarke, Ponting & Waugh red-faced with spectacular Gabba win

India made history on January 19, 2021, when they defeated Australia in a Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane for the first time. With a 1-1 series record, Australia had a solid track record in the Brisbane premises, hence India faced a serious struggle. Before the series' final Test, India overcome formidable challenges despite many injury worries and without captain Virat Kohli, raising questions about their potential to win.

3 things you need to know

Back in 2021, India defeated Australia at the Gabba by three wickets.

Player of the Match title went to ‌star wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Additionally, Mohammed Siraj claimed five wickets and played his role in creating history

Cricket experts underestimate India after Adelaide's loss in 2021

Cricket experts initially lacked confidence in the Indian Cricket Team, making significant statements and underestimating their capabilities. Notable Australian experts expressed skepticism:

MICHAEL CLARKE (Former Australia Captain): "Can you imagine this Indian batting line-up without Virat Kohli for the next two Test matches? They are in deep trouble."

MICHAEL VAUGHAN (Former England Captain): "Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series … #AUSVIND #4-0."

RICKY PONTING (Former Australia Captain): "There could be a good chance (of a whitewash)... With Kohli not being there... there's almost no one to pick them up after a loss like that."

MARK WAUGH (Former Australia Captain): "I just can't see how they (India) can bounce back after Australia whitewashed them on the third day (in Adelaide)... four-nil to Australia."

BRAD HADDIN (Former Australia Keeper): "I thought their (India's) only opportunity to win a Test match was at Adelaide... I don't think they'll be able to turn it around."



Contrary to these opinions, the Indian squad, led by Ajinkya Rahane, delivered an exceptional performance, securing an impressive three-wicket victory. Rishabh Pant's outstanding contribution on the fifth day of the historic Test match played a pivotal role in this remarkable win.

Australia chose to bat first, posting a total of 369 runs in 115.2 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring a century (108). Tim Paine contributed 50 runs, while Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, and Cameron Green added 36, 45, and 47 runs, respectively, setting the stage for an enthralling Test match that concluded with India's historic triumph at the Gabba.

In a historic Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, T-Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar displayed brilliant bowling performances, each taking three wickets. Sundar and Thakur made significant contributions with scores of 62 and 67, respectively, as India, batting first, reached a total of 336 in 111.4 overs. Their crucial partnership of 123 runs for the seventh wicket rescued India from a precarious situation. Despite a narrow lead of 33 runs, Josh Hazlewood, the standout Australian bowler, claimed five wickets for 57 runs in 24.4 overs.

Australia set India a target of 328 runs after scoring 294 in their second innings, with Steve Smith top-scoring with 55. Despite losing an early wicket in the chase, Shubman Gill's composed 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty 56 off 211 balls laid a solid foundation. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 off 138 balls in the last session of the fifth day guided India to a historic victory.

Three years later, this momentous win remains one of India's greatest triumphs, as they not only conquered the challenging Gabba but also secured back-to-back Test series victories in Australia, a significant achievement for a subcontinent team.