Published 12:20 IST, September 19th 2024

Who is Hasan Mahmud? The bowler shocks India by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Hasan Mahmud dismissed three of India's most formidable batsmen, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, in a mesmerizing spell that left India reeling.