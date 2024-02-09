English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Why IPL will have an EXTREMELY PIVOTAL role in 2024? Rahul Dravid and Tom Moody express same view

Tom Moody was not unmindful of the challenge a new destination like USA can offer to the teams, who otherwise might be familiar with conditions in West Indies.

Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2023
The Chennai Super Kings celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 title | Image: BCCI/IPL
Former Australia cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said that the players’ performance in highly-competitive leagues like IPL and ILT20 will have an added heft this time because of the impact it can have on the team selection ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IPL 2024 is scheduled right before the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be held jointly in the West Indies and the USA in June.

“The IPL (set to be played between March-May), along with any other T20 tournament, like the ILT20, is important for any player to be performing because every home team is looking at the performances of all their players in these tournaments because of the high-quality cricket in these (leagues),” Moody said during a virtual media interaction facilitated by the Desert Vipers team of the ILT20.

Moody explained how performance in IPL could help players to secure a berth in the World Cup-bound squads.

“If you are scoring runs, taking wickets and showing consistency, it only puts you in a good position as an individual when it comes to those final tough decisions around the selection table.

“It allows you to continue with that sort of confidence, going into an important (T20) World Cup,” Moody added.

Earlier, India head coach Rahul Dravid had expressed a similar opinion.

"We might not get many opportunities to play together, so we will have to work around that. We will obviously have the IPL, and you know, everyone will be watching closely to see how some of those guys play and what are the slots we need to fill in the team," Dravid had said after India's three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan last month.

However, Moody was not unmindful of the challenge a new destination like USA can offer to the teams, who otherwise might be familiar with conditions in the West Indies.

“Many people have played in the Caribbean but what would be presented in the US will be one of many different things.” The former Australian all-rounder said the teams and players will have to adapt quickly to a non-regular cricketing venue like the US.

“Talking about world-class players, they have played in all sorts of conditions and situations. I believe the top players and teams would adapt pretty quickly, whether it's chasing down a total over 200 or even low-scoring ones,” he reckoned.

We need to protect Test cricket

As the discussion veered towards the future of Test cricket in a world of mushrooming T20 leagues, Moody said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should work with various boards to save the traditional format of the game.

“It's a balance of both. These leagues are cropping up around the world for a reason, as there is an appetite for T20 cricket,” he said.

“But the ICC and the boards need to be mindful of keeping that delicate balance right, and we need to protect Test cricket.” Moody was being merely realistic when he said the number of Test matches will see a reduction in the future.

“The reality is we are not going to be playing as much Test cricket as we have done historically. Also, not every nation would be playing so much volume of Test cricket because of the financial strain it puts on the cricketing boards.” The experienced coach, however, said it would be tough for all the T20 leagues to survive for long because of the need for consistent financial support.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

