Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Why is Ishan Kishan not playing despite being fit? IND youngster not taking calls or meeting anyone

Despite being apparently fit and present in India, why is Ishan Kishan not in the India's squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series? Exploring Possible reasons.

Prateek Arya
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan | Image:AP
On Sunday, January 7, 2024, BCCI announced the team for the upcoming India vs Afghanistan 3-match T20I series. The squad highlights the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back to the mix of T20I space, but at the same time, a specialist of the genre is missing from the 16-member unit. Ishan Kishan, who is touted as the ideal resource for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, misses out on the series.

3 things you need to know

  • BCCI announced 16-member squad for IND vs AFG T20I series
  • The squad does not include Ishan Kishan
  • The series will begin on January 11, 2024

Completing the reason behind Ishan Kishan's exclusion

Not long ago, Ishan Kishan was in the race to become the premier choice wicket-keeper, but since ICC ODI World Cup 2023, it is KL Rahul, who has taken the onus to stand behind the wickets. While the unavailability of KL Rahul in the T20I format might have made Kishan the default wicketkeeper in the format but in the forthcoming series, Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson have got the spot ahead of him.

There are a couple of theories related to the subject that attempt to bring out the reason why Ishan Kishan has been snubbed. One assertion tells that he has been disciplined for appearing on a television show without permission. Other states that he has yet to inform BCCI about his availability. BCCI hasn't disseminated any clarity behind the exclusion of Ishan Kishan from the IND vs AFG series, hence countless speculations have floated in the air.

Where is Ishan Kishan?

Kishan is reportedly in India but he is not taking any calls, nor making a public appearance. The 25-year-old batsman did not feature in Jharkhand's Ranji game against Saurashtra as well. According to reports, the state association will have a conversation with Kishan and decide on his selection on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan did not make the cut for the South Africa T20 series as well. After playing a couple of matches in the World Cup 2023, the left-hander played three matches against Australia in the T20 series that followed. He scored two blazing half-centuries in two of the three matches.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

