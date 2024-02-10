English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

WI pace sensation Shamar Joseph gets an immediate IPL call-up after sublime performance against AUS

West Indies pacer, Shamar Joseph, who recently made his way to the mainstream by destroying Australia in their backyard, has received an IPL call-up.

Republic Sports Desk
Shamar Joseph
Shamar Joseph | Image:X/ @mufaddal_vohra
West Indies pacer, Shamar Joseph, who recently made his way to the mainstream by destroying Australia in their backyard, has received a call-up for the IPL 2024 season. The WI bowler has been picked by the Lucknow Super Giants franchise as the replacement for England's Mark Wood. Till now, it hasn't been revealed why and if Wood has opted out of IPL 2024.

Also Read | Bumrah was dubbed as white-ball specialist: Shastri

Shamar Joseph gets the IPL call-up

As per the development, Joseph will join LSG for the sum of Rs. 3 crore. Joseph's sudden emergence apparently made him a top target of the IPL scouts, and just a couple of weeks after the reverberating win over Australia, an agreement has been reached. With his inclusion, Lucknow Super Giants have gained more strength in their line-up.

Here's the entire Lucknow Super Giants line-up:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Also Read | U-19 Final: India's young turks gear up for World Cup glory vs Aussies

Where could LSG finish in IPL 2024?

In its two years of existence, Lucknow Super Giants have showcased sublime performance and reached to the payoff stage in both the 2022 and 2023 editions. This year they would look to advance to the next stage, and for that a heavy Arsenal is ready. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock can take the opposition out of the game within a few overs. Plus, players like Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcos Stoinis, and the new addition Shamar Joseph could always come in handy. With all the firepower they have in the team, the capable commander in the form of Gautam Gambhir is missing. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, Gambhir has re-joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a team mentor. Thus, it could be of much impact, but considering all the factors another entry into the playoffs looks probable.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

