Advertisement

Team India will be up for a challenge when they will partake in the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. After falling short in breaking the ICC title drought at the ODI World Cup, the T20WC will be the team's best chance to get themselves a title and break the jinx as well. As the roads lead to the T20 World Cup in June, a former Team India coach has pondered upon the current team's chances of winning the title this year.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

India won the ODI WC title two times; Once in 1983 and then in 2011

Rohit Sharma and his team emerged as the runners-up in the ODI World Cup 2023

India has yet to win a World title since the 2013 Champions Trophy win

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Why is Shubman Gill missing from the field in Day 4 at Vizag? BCCI issues fresh update

Advertisement

Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who led the nation to its last World Cup victory in 2011, feels the current team has what it takes to win another trophy soon.

Advertisement

"I don't think it is easy to win a World Cup, it is really tough. Probably Australia mastered that better than any other country but India has the potential to compete at the highest level for World Cup success and glory due to depth in its cricket," Kirsten, who was India's coach from 2008 to 2011, told PTI-Bhasha in an interview.

When asked if India can break the jinx at the upcoming T20 World Cup this year, Kirsten said it is not improbable if India can figure out a way to make things right in the knockout games. He did not, however, specify what exactly the team would need to do.

Advertisement

"Undoubtedly winning the World Cup is within India's reach and they have the players who are capable of doing that. But there is still a lot that needs to be right to win a World Cup especially those knock-out games where anything can happen," said the 56-year-old.

Also Read: 'Rising to the ocassion, standing out': Sehwag's Million Dollar praise for Team India's rising stars

Advertisement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the South African and then-India captain, became the toast of the nation in 2011 after the team won its second ODI World Cup since 1983. However, India has been unable to win the title in any format for more than a decade.

(With PTI inputs)