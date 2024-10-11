Published 22:32 IST, October 11th 2024
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia on the brink of semifinals after dominant win over Pakistan
Defending champions Australia delivered a commanding performance to bowl out Pakistan for 82 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory, virtually sealing a spot in the women's T20 World Cup semifinals, here on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: www.icc-cricket.com/
22:32 IST, October 11th 2024