Published 22:32 IST, October 11th 2024

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia on the brink of semifinals after dominant win over Pakistan

Defending champions Australia delivered a commanding performance to bowl out Pakistan for 82 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory, virtually sealing a spot in the women's T20 World Cup semifinals, here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Australia on brink of semifinals after dominant win over Pakistan
Australia on brink of semifinals after dominant win over Pakistan | Image: www.icc-cricket.com/
