With the T20 World Cup coming in soon, all eyes will be locked in the preliminary squad for the Indian Cricket Team. With the IPL 2024 in full swing, the BCCI selectors will have a hard time in order to make the decision on who will receive the ticket to the T20 World Cup in 2024. Several names have been up for debate as the IPL season goes on, with cricketers showcasing stellar performances in the tournament. But recently, one of India's premier cricket stars has received backing from the legendary Ian Bishop, who wants him to be in the Men in Blue squad.

Ian Bishop wants a young southpaw to be in the Indian Cricket Team for T20 World Cup 2024

The IPL 2024 season has offered some clarity on the Indian cricketers' form and the youngsters are under the radar as the selectors will make the ultimate decision for the World Cup squad. As the debate goes on, Cricket legend Ian Bishop has backed young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for the upcoming ICC event in June. 2024

"Jaiswal is on the board for me. Because in spite of his lack of form initially in the tournament, you're gonna get that with young players. He's still 22 or something, finding his way in the game, so he's gonna have those little dips.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal kisses his helmet after scoring a ton during an IPL 2024 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI



But because he plays so aggressively, I think he's made for the modern T20 games. So even if he has a run of form, I'm sticking with him at this young age," Bishop said during an appearance on Star Sports.

Due to his inability to score a lot of runs during the 2024 Indian Premier League, star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's form went unnoticed for a while. However, he was a man unleashed in Jaipur during RR's match versus MI. When asked if he would start Jaiswal in the lineup, Bishop responded that he would because the emerging player is energetic and a left-handed threat.

"If you ask me what I want, I want because he provides aggression and a left-handed option," Bishop revealed.