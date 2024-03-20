Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:01 IST
ODI World Cup, India vs Afghanistan Highlights: Rohit's century powers IND to 8-wicket win
Rohit Sharma-led team India is in action against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India defeated Australia in the closely fought opening encounter whereas Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh after they were all out for 156 runs in their first game. Be with us in this live blog for all the latest scores and live updates related to the India vs Afghanistan World Cup encounter.
9: 01 IST, October 11th 2023
India have defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets to win their second ODI World Cup clash.
9: 00 IST, October 11th 2023
Virat Kohli has scored a half-century for India off 53 balls.
8: 27 IST, October 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Rashid Khan for 131 off 84 balls. India 205/2 in 25.4 Overs.
7: 51 IST, October 11th 2023
Ishan Kishan has been dismissed for 47 off as many balls. India 156/1 in 18.4 Overs.
7: 48 IST, October 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma has smashed his 31st ODI century in the World Cup match against Afghanistan. India 152/0 in 17.4 overs.
7: 29 IST, October 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma has broken Chris Gayle's record for hitting the most number of sixes in international cricket.
7: 05 IST, October 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma scored a half-century off just 30 balls. India 68/0 in 7.4 overs.
6: 49 IST, October 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma has completed 1,000 runs in Cricket World Cup. He is the fourth-highest run scorer for India in the ODI World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly.
6: 45 IST, October 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have opened the batting for India. They need 273 runs to win the match.
6: 02 IST, October 11th 2023
India need 273 runs to win the World Cup match against Afghanistan. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai's innings lifted the Afghans to a competitive total after an early collapse. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for taking a 4-wicket haul.
5: 30 IST, October 11th 2023
Kuldeep Yadav gets the crucial wickets of Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, denying him a chance to reach to his hundred. He tried to go across but missed it and got trapped in front for 80.
4: 47 IST, October 11th 2023
Hardik Pandya has struck for India, breaking the 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai. Pandya cleaned up Omarzai for 62 with a slower ball and celebrated the wicket with a massive roar.
4: 40 IST, October 11th 2023
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai's partnership is soaring as both the players have brought up their respective fifties. Afghanistan are inching closer to the 200-run mark now.
4: 30 IST, October 11th 2023
As per the DDCA media manager, the official crowd figure so far at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the IND vs AFG match is approx. 26,000.
3: 16 IST, October 11th 2023
Afghanistan batsman Rahmat Shah has to walk back for a score of 16 runs off 22 balls. Afghanistan are 63/3 after the end of 13.1 overs.
3: 10 IST, October 11th 2023
Shardul Thakur takes a brilliant catch as Hardik Pandya dismisses Rahmanullah Gurbaz
2: 21 IST, October 11th 2023
Mohammed Siraj thinks he traps Ibrahim Zadran infront of the wicket but the review shows the ball misses the wicket.
2: 02 IST, October 11th 2023
Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India
12: 57 IST, October 11th 2023
India superstar Virat Kohli is here, entertaining fans with some delicious shots in a corner. He didn't turn up for the optional training on the eve of the match.
12: 19 IST, October 11th 2023
There's a generous amount of grass, indicating that IND vs AFG may witness a battle between batters and fast bowlers.
11: 07 IST, October 11th 2023
The weather conditions in Delhi are set to be less humid with plenty of sunshine. According to AccuWeather, there is zero percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today.
10: 31 IST, October 11th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja (98) is two scalps away from reaching the milestone of 100 wickets in ODIs at home. Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3/28 against Australia in India's ICC Cricet World Cup 2023 opener in Chennai.
10: 31 IST, October 11th 2023
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's questionable shot selection against Australia contributed to India's disastrous start. They both would be wiser going into the Afghanistan game and hoping to get some runs and wipe the memories of that disastrous outing in Chennai.
9: 11 IST, October 11th 2023
India will take on Afghanistan in match no. 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. You can watch the match on the star sports network and on Disney+Hotstar app.
