The Indian Cricket Team have a gargantuan task as they move into the T20 World Cup. With a potent 15-man squad announced for the team, Team India has a veteran instinct and a spin-heavy arsenal with a potent travelling reserve before they travel for the World Cup. It is high time for the Men in Blue to end their longstanding drought after they missed out on the ODI World Cup. With Rohit Sharma leading the side, it will be intriguing to see how the T20 tournament turns out for them. Amid the buzz, a former Team India all-rounder and skipper has offered his take on how the team should form the Playing XI.

During an appearance on JioCinema, Former Indian all-rounder and occasional skipper Ajay Jadeja contended that the Team India captain Rohit Sharma needs to push himself behind and play in the number three spot, while Virat Kohli should open the game.

"For me, Virat Kohli opens. Who goes back? Rohit Sharma bats at three. He gets a little cushion and gets to understand the game, he has so much going on, in his mind as a captain.

"If you have Virat in your side, you know consistency is the one thing you will get, so, might as well use him. He's best at the top and the powerplay allows him to settle in," he added.

The former India all-rounder backed the inclusion of Hardik Pandya in the 15-man squad for the Men in Blue. Hardik's form in the IPL 2024 season has been a massive point of dispute, but Jadeja deemed him as a special talent. Pandya will feature as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the T20 World Cup.

"The spotlight is on him for obvious reasons. He's a special player, a rare commodity you find in our country where somebody bowls seam-up and can make it to the side with his batting," he said referring to the furore caused by his elevation to Mumbai Indians captaincy replacing Rohit.

"The selection has not been on form, there's no doubt about it. It depends on how you want to play. It's one of the things I look at this team and think they don't have many options," Jadeja said.

The all-rounder continued his remarks by stating that the Indian team boasts composed players, and everyone is quite consistent in terms of statistics and quality. But in the end, everything will rely on what Rohit perceives.