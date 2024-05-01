Advertisement

The Australian Cricket Team are racing towards the ultimate glory after they secured the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup titles. For Cricket Australia, the T20 tournament title will complete the ultimate trifecta in the realm of Cricket and settle themselves as the ultimate conquerers of cricket. The only title they will need is the T20 World Cup, and the squad will be hellbent on the task as they head to the United States and the Caribbean. As all the participating teams have begun announcing their preliminary sides for the T20 World Cup, Australia have also jumped on the bandwagon and has revealed their 15-member side for the ICC tournament.

Cricket Australia announce 15-man squad for T20 CWC; Mitchell Marsh to lead, Smith SNUBBED

For the upcoming T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia have announced their preliminary squad, with Mitchell Marsh leading the charge as the skipper. It will also indicate the cricketer's full-time promotion in the format. Surprisingly, veterans like Steve Smith, Jason Behrendorff, and Matt Short missed out as they failed to cut, Moreover, young star Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been in his absolute best form in the IPL, also couldn't find a spot.

Despite not having participated in a T20I since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar receives an opportunity to impress, and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, and Cameron Green join Glenn Maxwell in the final squad.

Discussing the roster declaration, selection chair George Bailey is optimistic about Australia's performance in the ninth T20 World Cup because he feels the team is well-balanced.

“This is an experienced squad with extensive World Cup experience that offers a variety of structures and covers the scenarios the panel believes will factor in the West Indies with the unique nature of the venues and our opponents," Bailey said.

“Steve Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett were all part of long conversations, along with several others, including Jake Fraser-McGurk who is yet to play T20 International cricket but continues to impress and is developing rapidly," He further said.

Australis's Squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

On June 5, 2024, Australia will play their first match at the T20 World Cup in Barbados against Oman. Group B matches against England, Namibia, and Scotland will follow.