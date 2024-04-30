No Rahul, No DK: India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad reflects lessons learnt from 2022 DEBACLE

Advertisement

BCCI on Tuesday afternoon announced the 15-man squad for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 and it had some pretty significant changes compared to the previous ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Back in India's 2022 Cricket World Cup squad, the selectors had shown reliance on experience by backing players like KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Dinesh Karthik. Going with experience resulted into Team India getting hammered by England with 10 wickets in the semi finals as their conservative approach proved to be their undoing.

But it seems that India have learned their lesson and will be taking field in the 2024 T20 World Cup with a lot of emphasis on youth, aggression and a free mindset.

Here is India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024,

15 Man squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishab Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

The Changes from India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Without a doubt, perhaps the most significant change has been opener and vice captain in 2022 World Cup, KL Rahul has been dropped by Team India in favour of the more explosive and expansive wicket keeper batsman option Sanju Samson.

Additionally, they have chosen heavy hitter Yashasvi Jaiswal as part of the main squad. The emphasis has been laid on going aggressive at the top and backing it up with strong middle order.

India's middle order options in Australia featured players like Deepak Hooda who were efficient batters but lacked that gear of aggression. This time the middle order will feature uprising power hitters like Shivam Dube.

The bowling and all-round department is also much more rounded with two specialist spin options in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Additionally the likes of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will add decent depth in all round department.

One key concern however is the dropping of Rinku Singh who should have been one of the first names in the team sheet considering his fantastic strike rate and excellent performances in the past.

But if we overlook one decision, then Indian fans should be happy with that India's squad reflects a change in ideology and a step forward.

