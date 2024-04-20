Advertisement

KL Rahul has had a loopy start to his stint in the limited-over format with the IPL 2024 season. But it looks like he has picked up the pace after LSG's match against CSK. The Lucknow Skipper put up a solid effort against the formidable visitors. Even though they were put under pressure by the Chennai batters and especially MS Dhoni, KL pulled off a solid turnaround with a knock to remember for the Lucknow Super Giants fans. After the pace in the form of the wicketkeeper-batter, a Team India veteran lets his thoughts out upon Rahul's chances in the selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

Also Read: 'Winning and losing is part of cricket, we are showing good intent:' PBKS batter Ashutosh Sharma

Advertisement

Former Team India cricketer applauds KL Rahul's heroics against CSK, gives his verdict on the stumper's T20 World Cup stance

Veteran Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa gave his flowers to KL Rahul after his captain's knock during LSG's outing against CSK at Ekana. While he agreed that he had doubts over the stumper's selection for the T20 World Cup, Uthappa now feels that KL could secure a spot in the CWC squad, but he revealed a catch as well.

Advertisement

"Delightful, absolutely delightful. And I think what you got to love about this inning is the fact that he played just to the merit of the ball, didn't really try to do too much, didn't try to manufacture shots. He just played to the merit of the field.

India's KL Rahul and the Lucknow Super Giants walk out to field in the IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow | Image: BCCI

"In fact, over the last couple of weeks, I was thinking, I don't think he's going to figure in the in the World Cup squad, but I think if he continues to bat the way he's batting right now, he'll find himself a spot there. Whether it's as a reserve opener and wicketkeeper, that's a dual role that he can fulfil. I think you might just see him back in that in the in the front runners of that spot," Uthappa said during a Star Sports broadcast.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'We want to make sure this becomes a fortress for us': Ponting on first home game in Delhi

This year, the T20 World Cup squad selectors will have to break a sweat as the squad selection will not be an easy job. The wicketkeeper-batter position will have special attention as several faces are emerging for the spot. KL Rahul's name will be a strong contender, but he will face a lot of competition from faces like Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, and more.