The first batch of the Indian Cricket Team is officially headed to the United States for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024. The players include Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and more. The batch was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport together as they were about to board their flight for their journey to the United States. Ahead of the clash, the travelling players were seen engaging in a fun moment, and the skipper, Rohit Sharma, was seen having some fun at the lounge.

Rishabh Pant cuts a cake, Rohit Sharma is zealous as Team India travels to US for T20 World Cup

The Indian Cricket Team were seen at the Mumbai International Airport lounge as they embarked on their journey to the United States for the T20 World Cup. A video that has been making rounds over social media shows that a cake was presented to the travelling players, and the Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant cut the cake and offered some to his team members. Other players like Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and SHubman Gill. When Pant offered some cake to Rohit, he politely declined by saying, "Jeetne ke baad khayenge."

Rohit's excitement and energy can be seen as all the players were seen wearing the Men in Blue's newly released travelling kits. The Indian Cricket Team will travel in two phases, as players like Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Avesh Khan will leave in the second batch. There will be a third batch of players who will depart after the IPL 2024 Final.

Team India will compete in their first T20 World Cup clash against Ireland on June 05, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New Jersey. They will also take part in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 competition.

Indian Cricket Team squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan