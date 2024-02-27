Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

WPL 2024: RCB beat GG by 8 wickets to take top spot in points table

Opting to field, RCB restricted Gujarat to a lowly 107 for 7 and then overhauled the target with ease, scoring 110 for 2 in 12.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Press Trust Of India
RCB's women's team
RCB's women's team | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A clinical all-round show helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Opting to field, RCB restricted Gujarat to a lowly 107 for 7 and then overhauled the target with ease, scoring 110 for 2 in 12.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana hit a 27-ball 43, while Sabbhineni Meghana (36) and Ellyse Perry (23) also chipped in with the bat to complement the bowling efforts of pacer Renuka Singh (2/14) and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (3/25). Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 107 for 7 in 20 overs (Dayalan Hemalatha 31, Sophie Molineux 3/25).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 110 for 2 in 12.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 43; Ashleigh Gardner 1/15, Tanuja Kanwar 1/20).

Published February 27th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

