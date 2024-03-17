×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

WPL Final: Delhi Metro extends timing for train operations till 12.15 am

WPL 2024 final is set to be played between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended its timing for train operations in view of the Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament's final on Sunday.

"To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 12.15 am," the DMRC posted on X.

Advertisement

It said that keeping in mind the safe commute of fans after the WPL final, the Delhi Capitals and the DMRC have come together to ensure that fans going back home after the WPL final can take the metro as late as 12.15 am.

WPL 2024 final is set to be played between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

2 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

7 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

8 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

9 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

12 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

13 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

14 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

17 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

20 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

21 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

21 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

24 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

28 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

32 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

35 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

35 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo