WPL 2024 action is in full flow as all five teams are vying hard to stay firm in the points table. In today's action, the promising-looking Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Gujarat Giants, who looked severely out of sorts in their first encounter of WPL 2024. However, since it was a new day, better prospects were there to be sought. So, did Tuesday turn out to be a fun day for Gujarat Giants?

Unfortunately Not! RCB came up with the goods and defeated Gujarat by 8 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is RCB's second win on the trot, and for GG it is the other way round. The result has brought a perceptible change to the WPL 2024 Points Table.

WPL 2024 Points Table

After registering a cracking win over Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken the top spot. RCB's movement has displaced Mumbai Indians from the leader's position, however, both the teams are standing neck-and-neck at 4 points. Take a peek at the updated standings to get hold of where your favorite team stands.



WPL 2024: Leading run-scorers

After 5 days into the league, all the teams have played two games apiece. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to pay heed to who is leading the run-scoring charts. Here's the picture of the leaderboard.

WPL 2024: Leading wicket-takers

Though it is still early days in the league, yet, some bowlers have already taken a bucket-full of wickets.

The WPL 2024 action will continue. On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live-action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

