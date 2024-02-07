Advertisement

WTC Points Table: India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of England in the first Test of their five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday. England won the match by 28 runs thanks to brilliant performances from Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley. On the other, Australia lost the second Test match against the West Indies at fortress Gabba on Sunday. Let's check out the updated WTC 2023-25 points table after the end of these two matches.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time India lost a Test match in Hyderabad

West Indies won a Test match against Australia for the first time since 1997

India have slipped to the fifth position in the WTC 2023-25 points table

WTC 2023-25: Updated Points Table

India's 28-run loss to England on Sunday resulted in them slipping out of the top 3 in the World Test Championship points table. Despite starting at the second spot, India now finds themselves in the fifth position after the match. In the ongoing WTC cycle, India has participated in 5 Tests, securing victory in two, facing defeat twice, and drawing one. With 26 WTC points, their current winning percentage stands at 43.33.

In contrast, Australia, despite a defeat against West Indies in the second Test on Sunday, maintains their position at the top of the points table with a winning percentage of 55 and 6 victories in 10 matches. However, England's win didn't significantly impact their standing on the points table as they found themselves in the eighth spot.

POS Team M W L D T N/R PTS PCT 1 Australia 10 6 3 1 0 0 66 55.00 2 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 3 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 5 India 5 2 2 1 0 0 26 43.33 6 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 0 22 36.66 7 West Indies 4 1 2 1 0 0 16 33.33 8 England 6 3 2 1 0 0 21 29.16 9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0.00