Published 17:08 IST, August 25th 2024
WTC Points Table 2024: Pakistan Slump to the Floor After Shameful Defeat Against Bangladesh at Home
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the first Test. What comes as further bad news for Pakistan is their updated position on the World Test Championship standings.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Updated WTC Points Table after Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:08 IST, August 25th 2024