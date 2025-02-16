Yashasvi Jaiswal OUT of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Semi-Final With Ankle Injury, ICC Champions Trophy Spot Now in Doubt - REPORT

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on the rise since he burst into the scene a couple of seasons back. But just when things seem to be going well for the southpaw, he has met with a roadblock. Jaiswal, who made himself available for the much-important Ranji Trophy semi-final for Mumbai, after being picked in the reserves for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Unfortunately, he is set to miss the crucial Ranji game due to an ankle pain. Now, Jaiswal will reportedly travel to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and treatment. It is learnt that he was also uncomfortable while batting in the nets. It is understood that Jaiswal fielded in Mumbai’s practice session in Nagpur on Sunday. It is an old injury which has recurred.