Yashasvi Jaiswal OUT of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Semi-Final With Ankle Injury, ICC Champions Trophy Spot Now in Doubt - REPORT
Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on the rise since he burst into the scene a couple of seasons back.
Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on the rise since he burst into the scene a couple of seasons back. But just when things seem to be going well for the southpaw, he has met with a roadblock. Jaiswal, who made himself available for the much-important Ranji Trophy semi-final for Mumbai, after being picked in the reserves for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Unfortunately, he is set to miss the crucial Ranji game due to an ankle pain. Now, Jaiswal will reportedly travel to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and treatment. It is learnt that he was also uncomfortable while batting in the nets. It is understood that Jaiswal fielded in Mumbai’s practice session in Nagpur on Sunday. It is an old injury which has recurred.
Mumbai’s Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are among the non-travelling substitutes for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, meaning they will travel to Dubai only if necessary. There is no official update on Jaiswal's situation. Fans would be hoping they get an update and that the news is good. Jaiswal is being looked at as the reserve opener in this Indian set-up.
Meanwhile, a high-on-confidence Team India, led by Rohit Sharma , has already reached Dubai. The Indian team will play all it's matches at the glitzy Dubai International stadium in Dubai.
Team India will play it's opener against Bangladesh before they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash on February 23 in front of a packed DIS. And them Team India play their final group stage match against a formidable New Zealand outfit. The mega event starts on February 19 in Karachi's National stadium. Hosts Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in the curtain-raiser. That game is expected to draw a full-house.
