This year at the T20 World Cup, Team India will have a lot on the line as they will aim for the redemption arc after they failed to capture the title in the ODI World Cup 2023. For Rohit Sharma, it will be the ultimate chance to end the Men in Blue's ICC title drought, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have fielded a 15-man squad, including travelling reserves, who will travel to the United States and the Caribbean Islands after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season. Several players received the chance to feature in the limited-over competition, and Gautam Gambhir has offered the ultimate motivation for one particular player ahead of the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir offers a dose of motivation to Team India wicketkeeper-batter ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

At this year's T20 World Cup squad, two wicketkeeper-batters have made it to the side. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant will feature in the 15-man side, and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir has offered some words of wisdom for Samson, who has been an in-form batter and a solid man behind the stumps throughout the IPL 2024 season during an interaction with Sportskeeda. Gambhir pointed out that Sanju has International exposure and that he is not a newcomer in the sport.

"Now that you've gotten picked in the World Cup team, you have that opportunity-the kind that you need to make sure you start winning games for India if you get the chance. You have that experience of playing international cricket.

"You are not a newbie that you will wait any longer. You have tasted international cricket and you've done well in the IPL, and now you have the chance to play the World Cup. So, hopefully, Sanju shows the world what he is capable of at this stage. International cricket, that too in a stage like the World Cup, when you flourish, the whole world watches and takes note," Gambhir said.

Gambhir further added that he is hopeful to see Samson's consistency and form in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as he represents the Indian Cricket Team.