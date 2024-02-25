Advertisement

Former India cricketer RP Singh lauded Ravichandran Ashwin's outstanding performance on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. On Sunday, February 25, the veteran off-spinner claimed his 35th five-wicket haul, spearheading the demise of England hitters in their second innings. After being criticised for failing to make an impact in the first two Tests of the series, Ashwin responded in style. The majority of England's top-order batters disintegrated in their second innings of the present Test match against India's spin attack, which included Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs England: RP Singh praises Ravichandran Ashwin

Meanwhile, RP Singh believes Ashwin's outstanding Day 3 performance in Ranchi exemplifies his experience in the longest format of the game.

"R Ashwin wasn't having a good series in terms of his bowling performances, but we knew that you cannot keep Ashwin out of the game for too long. He will have an impact and he made an impact here. We needed wicket-taking bowling here and Ashwin did that," RP Singh told Colors Cineplex.

The former bowler also praised captain Rohit Sharma for skillfully utilizing the veteran's abilities on a challenging field like Ranchi.

"I thought they would get the fast bowlers to bowl at the start but the captain took the right call in getting Ashwin to bowl. The important thing is to get wickets and for that, to create circumstances and to read the wicket. The captain did all of that and Ashwin lived up to that," Singh added.

India vs England: Spinners ran the show on Day 3 of 4th Test

The Indian spinners began their onslaught with Ashwin dismissing Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett in quick succession, followed by Joe Root's key wicket. Kuldeep Yadav joined the attack, dismissing England captain Ben Stokes before Jadeja defeated Jonny Bairstow.

Ashwin's wicket of James Anderson saw the visitors bowled out for 145, leaving India a target of 192 to win the series.

At stumps on Day 3, India were already 40 runs into the chase, with their opening combination Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal standing firm at the crease.