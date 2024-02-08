Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team swept a big win in the frostiness of Mohali. The bowlers put up a good display against the visiting Afghanistan, which limited them to a chaseable target for the team. Shivam Dube was the standout player after he scored a solid 60 off 40 balls despite the difficult conditions on the pitch. But the Men in Blue struggled when the openers came to bat, and frustration was visible on the face of Skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma opens up on his furious reaction to Shubman Gill after the run-out

After Team India won the match against Afghanistan in the first T20I match of the series, Rohit Sharma opened up on his unfortunate run out that led to his dismissal. The skipper opened up that everything was good between him and Shubman despite his heated outburst, which he deemed that it happened in the heat of the moment. The Hitman revealed that he was upset at losing his wicket in an odd way and that all he was looking for was to rack up runs for his team.

"These things happen. When it happens you feel little frustrated, you want to be out there and score runs for the team but everything will not go your way. Sometimes you've got to understand that but we won the game that was more important than that. Wanted Gill to carry on he played a little innings and got out," Rohit Sharma mentioned.



In addition, Rohit Sharma highlighted the brief appearances at the end by Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, which were very helpful in the team's chase.

After winning the first game in the three-match series, Team India is 1-0. Their next match is scheduled for Sunday, January 14th, which will take place in Indore.