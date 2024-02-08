England's veteran fast bowler is gearing up for the Test series against India | Image: AP

Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team will conclude their T20I series against Afghanistan on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and co. already lead the series by 2-0 and will look to seize the 3rd and final T20I match. They will switch their focus to their 5-match Test series against England; the first Test will start on January 25, 2024.

3 things you need to know

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played today

India leads the series by 2-0

India vs England 1st Test will start on January 25, 2024

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's One-Word Response to Sachin, Kohli, Dhoni

Advertisement

James Anderson made a huge statement ahead of the India vs England Test series

Experienced English fast bowler James Anderson is aware of the difficult challenge that bowlers face when they bowl for the first time on Indian surfaces. Despite the difficulties, Anderson says he is willing to provide his extensive knowledge to help.

Advertisement

Starting in Hyderabad on January 25, England will travel to India for a five-match Test series. The group is focused on winning the Test series—a feat they haven't achieved in almost ten years against the Indian side.

It should be noted that England's last triumph in a Test series was in 2012. In the 2021 series, the squad came near to winning the first Test match in Chennai, but they lost the next three games and ended up losing the series 1-3 against India.

Advertisement

Anderson will be the head of England's bowling attack as he sets off on his sixth trip to India. The seasoned pacer recognized his position as the team's most senior fast bowler in an interview with The Telegraph, stressing his desire to impart his expertise and wisdom to his fellow bowlers. James Anderson said:

"I have a duty to pass on information to people. We have bowlers who have not bowled in India before, so it will be a different challenge for them. We have to help where we can,"

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The famed fast bowler has a poor record on spin-friendly surfaces in Asia. Anderson took 34 wickets in 13 Tests without scoring a five-wicket haul. His best Test numbers in India are 4/40, which he scored in 2006. Having toured India in 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2021, Anderson frankly said that the squad won't largely depend on speed bowling in India.He added:

Advertisement

“There are only four seamers going so we will not be expecting to bowl a huge amount of seam. It is just a slightly different role. You might not bowl the overs you do in England but they are still important,”